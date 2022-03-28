Oscars 2022: Fans React to Lady Gaga & Liza Minnelli’s ‘I Gotcha’ Moment

The 2022 Oscars had its moments, and while there’s one that most viewers are buzzing about, there’s another that caught the attention of some and that would be Lady Gaga helping Liza Minnelli during their joint presenting moment.

The ladies took to the stage together to present the winner for Best Picture, among which the nominated films were Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and, West Side Story. Ultimately it was Apple TV+‘s Coda which took home top honors, but it was Gaga and Minnelli’s onstage presence that really struck a chord with audiences.

Both Oscar winners themselves, Gaga pointed out that Minnelli was celebrating the 50th anniversary since her Cabaret Best Actress win in 1972. Sat in a wheelchair, Minnelli was a bit shakey and needed some assistance with the envelope and her lines, but Gaga was there to help her no questions asked.

“I gotcha,” Gaga whispered to her co-presenter, in a comforting and kind way that created some truly genuine reactions online. The moment, below, was a much-needed tone shift for the evening after an onstage face slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock.

See the segment of Gaga and Minnelli presenting, below, along with fan reactions to the moment. And let us know what you thought of Gaga’s supportive words for Minnelli in the comments section.

