Oscars 2022: Fans React to Lady Gaga & Liza Minnelli’s ‘I Gotcha’ Moment

The 2022 Oscars had its moments, and while there’s one that most viewers are buzzing about, there’s another that caught the attention of some and that would be Lady Gaga helping Liza Minnelli during their joint presenting moment.

The ladies took to the stage together to present the winner for Best Picture, among which the nominated films were Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and, West Side Story. Ultimately it was Apple TV+‘s Coda which took home top honors, but it was Gaga and Minnelli’s onstage presence that really struck a chord with audiences.

Both Oscar winners themselves, Gaga pointed out that Minnelli was celebrating the 50th anniversary since her Cabaret Best Actress win in 1972. Sat in a wheelchair, Minnelli was a bit shakey and needed some assistance with the envelope and her lines, but Gaga was there to help her no questions asked.

“I gotcha,” Gaga whispered to her co-presenter, in a comforting and kind way that created some truly genuine reactions online. The moment, below, was a much-needed tone shift for the evening after an onstage face slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock.

See the segment of Gaga and Minnelli presenting, below, along with fan reactions to the moment. And let us know what you thought of Gaga’s supportive words for Minnelli in the comments section.

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.

What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli.

The conferred whispers of “I gotcha” “I know” picked up by the mikes make it especially touching.pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn — Naomi O’Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 28, 2022

lady gaga whispering “i got you” and liza minelli saying “i know” pic.twitter.com/b7jFP1vE2Z — BEX 💎 #TeamAngeria #TeamCamden (@BEXECUTI0NER) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga telling Liza Minnelli “I got you” on stage at the Academy Awards in an industry and society that so rarely takes care of its older women. My heart needed that. One day I hope someone will be there to say “I got you” too. — Jamie Tunkel (@jamietunkel) March 28, 2022

The class, kindness and glowing #respect Lady Gaga showed toward Liza Minnelli made up for a lot about this nutty evening, and I promise you I will have a soft spot for Gaga for the rest of my life. — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) March 28, 2022

In a night where everyone will unfortunately remember the worst of this years Oscars, try to remember that on a hot mic, Lady Gaga turned to Liza Minnelli and said “I got you.” — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 28, 2022

The best moment of the Oscars was Lady Gaga & Liza Minelli. Gaga amazingly supportive, complimentary & sweet with a nervous Minelli. That’s the memory I’ll take from it. That kindness deserves so much more attention. @ladygaga #KindnessMatters #AcademyAwards — Gareth Skipp (@SkipPhotog) March 28, 2022