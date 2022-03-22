Open House at ‘Abbott Elementary,’ A Reckoning on ‘This Is Us,’ Jeff Foxworthy on Netflix, iHeart Radio Music Awards

ABC’s new hit Abbott Elementary opens its doors for an eventful open house. Kate and Toby’s doomed marriage hits a fateful speed bump on This Is Us. Jeff Foxworthy brings his first stand-up special in 24 years to Netflix. Jennifer Lopez receives the Icon Award at 2022’s IHeartRadio Music Awards.

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

The struggling (but very funny) Philly elementary school hosts its annual Open House for parents and the community, which few typically attend, and only the idealistic Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson) has high expectations of meeting with the elusive mother of one of her students. Speaking of mom fixations, Janine sees her reluctant mentor Barbara (the sublime Sheryl Lee Ralph) as her “work mom,” so she’s rattled when Barbara’s real-life grown daughter shows up for a confrontation Janine should know better than to interrupt. And a major shoe drops when full-time sub Gregory (Tyler James Williams) learns how Ava (scene-stealer Janelle James) got the principal’s job for which he was infinitely more qualified.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

Mandy Moore directs the middle segment of a connected “Big Three” trilogy that digs deep and painfully into the troubled long-distance marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). When she decides to visit him in San Francisco for the weekend, Kate begins to realize how much he’s changed from the “old Toby” she fell in love with. Previous flash-forwards have already made it clear this is not a union that can be saved, but that doesn’t make it any easier to see them keep hitting the wall of truth that they may both just be happier apart. Next week it’s Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) time in the spotlight.

Netflix

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

Special

The folksy comedian delivers his first solo stand-up special in 24 years from the Pantages Theatre stage in Minneapolis. He looks back at a simpler time before cell phones ruled our lives and we were drowning in a sea of passwords. But was it really that much better in the “good old days?”

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

iHeartRadio Music Awards

8/7c

LL Cool J hosts the tuneful bash from L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium, with Jennifer Lopez headlining as performer and recipient of the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Others making music include the host, joined by Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Jason Aldean, Charlie Puth and Maneskin. The ceremony honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app, with fans voting in categories including Best Fan Army, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Virginia Sherwood / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

FBI: Most Wanted

10/9c

It’s a time for grieving as the Most Wanted team processes the death of their leader, Jess (Julian McMahon). FBI star Alana De La Garza appears to pay her respects, but the demands of the job never end, which is why they get back to business seeking a murderer from within the incel community.

Inside Tuesday TV: