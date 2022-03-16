‘Resident Alien’ Cliffhanger, CBS Goes ‘Beyond the Edge,’ Marvel Migration to Disney+, ‘Conners’ Life Lessons
Syfy’s cult favorite Resident Alien pauses its second season with a cliffhanger, to be resolved this summer. Celebrities battle the Panama jungle in the reality adventure Beyond the Edge. Disney+ adds new Marvel titles (most from Netflix) to its already substantial library of comic-book action series. Becky learns another tough life lesson on ABC’s The Conners.
Resident Alien
Is this hilarious sci-fi comedy about to become The Parent Trap? Seems that way when alien-in-human-disguise Harry (the gifted Alan Tudyk) returns to Patience from New York with a soon-to-hatch alien-hybrid egg in his custody. Unhappy to be welcomed with a surprise birthday party—“Now you know how Earth felt when you got here,” cracks Asta (Sara Tomko)—Harry is at the center of much farcical chaos in the midseason finale, which culminates with another big reveal and a cliffhanger to be resolved when the show returns this summer.
Beyond the Edge
Think of it as Celebrity Survivor, with the difference being that the players who leave choose to ring out because they’ve had enough of the grueling conditions. Nine celebrities push themselves way out of their comfort zones as they take on endurance challenges—running, climbing, rappelling—in the Panama jungle. Each day they remain, they’ll make more money for their respective charities, and in the finale, the two top earners face off in a final challenge to see who’ll raise the most for their special cause. The hardy souls accepting the challenge include NFL stars Ray Lewis and Mike Singletary, the NBA’s Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, country stars Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, a former Bachelor (Colton Underwood) and a Real Housewife of New York (Eboni K. Williams).
The Conners
There’s trouble in academia when Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) relationship with her professor (Veep’s Matt Walsh) becomes public knowledge, and while he begins to re-evaluate his career, she begins to have second thoughts after his behavior becomes erratic. On the home front, Dan (John Goodman) learns some unhappy news about best bud Chuck (Grey’s Anatomy’s James Pickens Jr.) and his family.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
In the game of musical chairs so common to streaming services, snatching up exclusive rights to add to their libraries, Disney+ acquires ABC’s long-running Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., plus the dark and dangerous Marvel properties that originated on Netflix: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher. Because of the adult content of many of the Netflix series, Disney+ will release a new Parental Controls update to prompt subscribers to update their settings.
Inside Wednesday TV:
- The Goldbergs (8/7c, ABC): Former New Kids on the Block boy-band heartthrob Joey McIntire guests in an episode where Barry (Troy Gentile) and his buds try to form a boy band, only to realize their “boy” days are behind them.
- South Park (8/7c, Comedy Central): Butters attempts to school his fellow townspeople on the true meaning of St. Patrick’s Day. (You mean green beer isn’t enough?)
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Kicking off an all-new night of Chicago procedurals, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) treats a patient with long-term Covid, an issue most TV medical dramas have chosen to ignore or downplay as they dwell in a post-pandemic future.
- Snowfall (10/9c, FX): The Saint crew is rocked after a brutal attack. Par for the drug-slinging course.
- Temptation Island (10/9c, USA): In its fourth trashy season on USA, four couples head to Maui to test the strength of their relationships, while 24 on-the-prowl singles offer temptation to stray.
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (streaming on Netflix): From the producer of Tiger King comes a juicy four-part true-crime narrative, charting the downfall of celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, who stole from her vegan hotspot Pure Food and Wine and went on the lam after falling for and marrying con man Shane Fox (real name Anthony Strangis).