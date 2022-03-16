‘Resident Alien’ Cliffhanger, CBS Goes ‘Beyond the Edge,’ Marvel Migration to Disney+, ‘Conners’ Life Lessons

Syfy’s cult favorite Resident Alien pauses its second season with a cliffhanger, to be resolved this summer. Celebrities battle the Panama jungle in the reality adventure Beyond the Edge. Disney+ adds new Marvel titles (most from Netflix) to its already substantial library of comic-book action series. Becky learns another tough life lesson on ABC’s The Conners.

SYFY

Resident Alien

9/8c

Is this hilarious sci-fi comedy about to become The Parent Trap? Seems that way when alien-in-human-disguise Harry (the gifted Alan Tudyk) returns to Patience from New York with a soon-to-hatch alien-hybrid egg in his custody. Unhappy to be welcomed with a surprise birthday party—“Now you know how Earth felt when you got here,” cracks Asta (Sara Tomko)—Harry is at the center of much farcical chaos in the midseason finale, which culminates with another big reveal and a cliffhanger to be resolved when the show returns this summer.

Robert Voets/CBS

Beyond the Edge

Series Premiere 9/8c

Think of it as Celebrity Survivor, with the difference being that the players who leave choose to ring out because they’ve had enough of the grueling conditions. Nine celebrities push themselves way out of their comfort zones as they take on endurance challenges—running, climbing, rappelling—in the Panama jungle. Each day they remain, they’ll make more money for their respective charities, and in the finale, the two top earners face off in a final challenge to see who’ll raise the most for their special cause. The hardy souls accepting the challenge include NFL stars Ray Lewis and Mike Singletary, the NBA’s Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, country stars Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, a former Bachelor (Colton Underwood) and a Real Housewife of New York (Eboni K. Williams).

ABC/Andrew Eccles

The Conners

9/8c

There’s trouble in academia when Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) relationship with her professor (Veep’s Matt Walsh) becomes public knowledge, and while he begins to re-evaluate his career, she begins to have second thoughts after his behavior becomes erratic. On the home front, Dan (John Goodman) learns some unhappy news about best bud Chuck (Grey’s Anatomy’s James Pickens Jr.) and his family.

Nicole Wilder/ABC

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the game of musical chairs so common to streaming services, snatching up exclusive rights to add to their libraries, Disney+ acquires ABC’s long-running Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., plus the dark and dangerous Marvel properties that originated on Netflix: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher. Because of the adult content of many of the Netflix series, Disney+ will release a new Parental Controls update to prompt subscribers to update their settings.

Inside Wednesday TV: