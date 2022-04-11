‘We Own This City’: HBO Teases Latest Project From ‘The Wire’ Team (VIDEO)

HBO‘s giving viewers a first look at the upcoming limited series We Own This City as a new teaser trailer has arrived.

Set to premiere Monday, April 25, the six-episode series is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption permeating an American city where policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest dominated over actual police work.

Created and executive produced by The Wire‘s George Pelecanos and David Simon, the series also lists director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, and Kary Antholis as executive producers. Meanwhile, Bill Zorzi serves as a co-executive producer.

Written by Pelecanos, Simon, Burns, Zorzi, and D. Watkins, the limited series features an all-star cast among which the regulars are Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKindley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen.

Meanwhile, the series features a strong cast of guest stars as well including Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom.

The first look photos, above, feature Rob Brown as Maurice Ward, a plainclothesman with the Gun Trace Task Force, and Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, a central figure in the federal corruption case explored in the series. In the second image, Bernthal chats with director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Catch them all in action with the trailer, below, and stay tuned for more on the upcoming series as We Own This City‘s premiere nears at HBO and HBO Max.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

We Own This City, Series Premiere, Monday, April 25, HBO