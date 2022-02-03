‘And Just Like That’ Finale and Documentary, Black Screen Queens, Improvisational ‘Murderville,’ Sci-fi ‘Wolves’ Returns, Winter Olympics

Carrie Bradshaw & Co. bid farewell for now to the Sex and the City reboot, and for those who can’t enough, there’s also a behind-the-scenes documentary. ABC’s Soul of a Nation salutes a new generation of rising-star Black actresses. Will Arnett mixes it up with celebrity guest stars in Murderville, an improvisational mock whodunit. Ridley Scott’s atmospheric sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves launches a second season. On the eve of the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, figure skating and freestyle skiing are on the agenda.

HBO Max

And Just Like That …

Season Finale

It’s over. For now. But not before Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and their cosmopolitan inner circle experience yet more change in the season finale of the Sex and the City sequel. With the one-year anniversary of Big’s death looming, Carrie goes on a date with that nice teacher guy (Jon Tenney) and frets that she’s getting messages from beyond the grave—or in Big’s case, the ashes still resting in her closet. Miranda has more big choices to make about following her heart with Che (Sara Ramirez), and Charlotte’s plans for Rock’s (Alexa Swinton) non-binary “bay mitzvah” go about as well as her plans usually do. It’s a sentimental finish to a series that illustrates TV’s unwillingness to let any sleeping divas lie. Look out also for And Just Like That… The Documentary (streaming on HBO Max). Because HBO Max will miss no excuse to milk this franchise, a feature-length documentary goes behind-the-scenes of filming the comeback season, which will be of special interest to those who fetishize designer shoes and racks and racks of garish costumes. There’s a sweet tribute to the late Willie Garson, but nary a mention of Chris Noth and those troubling allegations.

ABC

Soul of a Nation

9/8c

The docuseries returns with back-to-back episodes well timed to the start of Black History Month. The first hour salutes a new generation of rising Black female stars while acknowledging the breakthroughs that helped make their careers possible. Interviews include Tessa Thompson (Passing), Halle Berry, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Regina Hall and the immortal Marla Gibbs. Followed by Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated — The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (9/8), featuring Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts’ exclusive interview with Muhammed Abdul Aziz, who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination and was only exonerated last November.

Darren Michaels/Netflix

Murderville

Series Premiere

Just the wisecracks, Ma’am. In a six-episode sendup of hardboiled crime drama (based on a British format), Arrested Development’s Will Arnett plays badass homicide cop Terry Seattle to a celebrity guest star’s clueless trainee in each episode. The gimmick: The guest star has no script or idea of what’s coming their way, which usually involves a scene in which the guest goes undercover and recites whatever nonsense Terry blurts into their earpiece. The results are intermittently funny, especially when Arnett breaks up at his co-star’s antics. Carol Burnett would be proud. The lineup includes Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani, Ken Jeong, Annie Murphy and NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

Cam Makin/HBO Max

Raised by Wolves

Season Premiere

Ridley Scott’s haunting and startlingly original sci-fi drama returns for a second season, and while I initially felt much like the revived android Father (Abubakar Salim), who admits, “I seem to be experiencing a great deal of confusion,” by the end of the two-part opener I was once again deeply engrossed. In the new season, Mother (the fascinating Amanda Collin) and Father attempt to integrate their family of six human children into an atheist collective residing in the lush Tropical Zone on the remote planet Kepler 22 b. Forming his own rebellious army: Marcus (Travis Fimmel), a soldier turned converted zealot who pledges fealty to the sun religion of Sol. The spoiler: that giant serpent (referred to as “No. 7”) that Mother gave birth to in the Season 1 finale and who seems intent on disrupting everyone’s fun.

Getty

Winter Olympics

The opening ceremonies aren’t until Friday, but a full night of competition on network TV includes live covering of the figure skating team event, including the men’s short program and rhythm dance, with live coverage of the pairs’ short program team event in late night (12:35/11:35c). Qualifying rounds in freestyle skiing will also be shown. On USA Network, it’s Olympics pretty much 24/7, including live coverage of U.S. vs. Finland in women’s ice hockey and plenty of curling. All events stream live on Peacock with full replays on the premium tier. Live streaming is also available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. For the latest schedule information, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Inside Thursday TV: