‘The Young and the Restless’: First Look at Robert Newman as Ashland Locke (PHOTO)

Robert Newman’s eagerly-anticipated debut on The Young and the Restless is just days away, and a new photo shows the veteran actor in character.

It will be a change of surroundings for the star, who is returning to CBS after 28 years as Joshua Lewis on Guiding Light, the longest-running program in broadcasting history (1952-2009). Newman will be seen in Genoa City beginning with the Wednesday, February 9 episode. He’ll be playing business tycoon Ashland Locke, and a first look photo of him in character, alongside Amelia Heinle’s Victoria Newman, above.

He is taking over the role from Richard Burgi, who revealed he was fired in January after he, as he shared on Instagram, “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy.” He tested positive and returned to work before the show’s 10-day isolation period. “I respect whatever the show’s decision is,” he said. “They’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

Newman was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for his work on Guiding Light, in 2002 and 2006. (He debuted on the series in 1980 and played Joshua Lewis until 2009.) He has also appeared on soaps General Hospital and Santa Barbara. His other TV credits include House of Cards, Chicago Fire, Homeland, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Law & Order: SVU.

The Young and the Restless follows the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. It is about to celebrate its 49th anniversary in March and has been TV’s #1 daytime drama for 32 years.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS