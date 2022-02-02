‘The Boys’ Animated Series ‘Diabolical’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast (VIDEO)

Prime Video is unveiling an all-star voice cast attached to its upcoming animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Set to premiere Friday, March 4, the streamer has released a new teaser narrated by Christian Slater which welcomes patrons to Vought-A-Burger, a fast food joint found in the universe of The Boys. As the promo carries on, it teases what viewers can anticipate from the eight-episode animated series ranging from animation style, some NSFW content, and A-list voice actors.

Ahead of the premiere when all episodes stream exclusively on Prime Video, the platform is unveiling some of the characters that will surface in Diabolical through this interesting promo. Plenty of The Boys‘ live-action stars will lend their vocals to their fan-favorite characters, but along with Slater, there’s also a slew of talented performers joining the universe.

Among The Boys’ Universe vets participating are Chace Crawford, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, Elisabeth Shue, Antony Starr, Simon Pegg, and Aisha Tyler. Others joining the team as voice talent include Slater, Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Smith, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung.

Additional casting is set to be announced at a later date ahead of Diabolical‘s arrival. The animated series’ 12-14 minute episodes were dreamt up by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioappa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

Based on the story and characters from the best-selling The Boys comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Diabolical is executive produced by showrunner Eric Kripke, Ennis, Robertson, Racioppa, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

Don’t miss the bloody good time, catch the teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical and stream the series when it arrives on Prime Video.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Series Premiere, Friday, March 4, Prime Video