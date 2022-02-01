‘The Offer’ Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’ in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is making fans an offer they can’t refuse as the streamer unveiled its first trailer for the highly-anticipated event series The Offer during the platform’s virtual TCA presentation.

Presented by the limited series’ showrunner Nikki Toscano, The Offer‘s trailer offers a peek behind the curtain at what it was really like to create one of movie history’s biggest successes: The Godfather. Set to premiere Thursday, April 28 on the streamer with three episodes, The Offer is based on the story of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experience of working on the lauded film.

Miles Teller steps into the lead role as Ruddy and is joined by an all-star cast that includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Ted Lasso favorite Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The series from Paramount Television Studios will share the story across 10 episodes created by Michael Tolkin who wrote and executive produced alongside showrunner Toscano. Joining them on the creative side as executive producers are Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, series developer Leslie Greif, and director Dexter Fletcher.

As teased in the trailer below, one of cinema’s finest films wasn’t made under seamless circumstances as Ruddy and the rest of the creative team are seemingly forced to battle unforeseen obstacles on their road to production. See the team’s struggles and undying passion for a project worth fighting for in the trailer, below, and don’t miss The Offer when it arrives on Paramount+ this spring.

The Offer, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 28, Paramount+