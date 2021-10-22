‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Godfather’ Drama ‘The Offer’

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor are the latest actors to join Paramount+’s The Offer, the upcoming series based on the making of The Godfather.

The 10-episode series is set to detail the behind-the-scenes events of the Oscar-winning 1972 film. It is based on the experience of the movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy, who will be played in the show by Whiplash star Miles Teller. Michael Toklin (Escape at Dannemora) is the show’s creator and executive producer, with Nikki Toscano (Hunters) serving as showrunner.

Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on the hunt to buy Paramount. Schor, meanwhile, will portray Fred Gallo, the assistant director running the set of The Godfather.

In addition to Gandolfini, Schor, and Teller, the series also stars Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete) as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) as Barry Lapidus, Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead) as Francis Ford Coppola, and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant.

Gandolfini recently starred in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, playing the young Tony Soprano — the role made famous by his late father, James Gandolfini. His other credits include the HBO drama The Deuce, the Russo Brothers film Cherry, and the Garry Ross heist movie Ocean’s Eight. He will next be seen in another Russo Brothers movie, The Gray Man.

Schor recently played the younger version of Al Pacino’s character, Meyer Offerman, in the Amazon series Hunters. His other credits include one-off appearances in shows such as Entourage, Bones, and The 10 Year Plan.

Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher is on board to direct the first block of episodes of the series. Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) will executive produce alongside Teller and Ruddy. Paramount Television Studios is set to produce.

