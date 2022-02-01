‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Dies at 31

Moses J. Moseley, best known for his roles in hit series such as The Walking Dead and Watchmen, has died. He was 31.

According to Variety, Moseley’s body was discovered by authorities in Stockbridge, Georgia, last week. Police are currently investigating the cause of death. Avery Sisters Entertainment, the company that represented the actor, confirmed Moseley’s death on its official Facebook page alongside a tribute video.

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened,” wrote Gerra and Demia Avery in a statement. “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

Moseley was born on December 23, 1990, in Aiken, South Carolina. An actor, writer, and model, he had his breakthrough role in 2012 when he joined the AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead as one of Michonne’s jaw-less pet walkers. He made several appearances on the show between 2012 and 2015.

In addition to his work on The Walking Dead, Moseley also had supporting roles in series such as Watchmen, American Soul, Evidence of Innocence, and Queen of the South. He also appeared in the films Loose Screws, Doll Murder Spree, Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, and Hank.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” tweeted the official Walking Dead Twitter account on Monday night alongside a photo of the actor.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Walking Dead alum Jeremy Palko, who played Andy in the series, also shared his tribute, writing, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend.”

Gale Ann Hurd, the executive producer of the Walking Dead franchise, shared similar sentiments, posting, “Talented, kind and a joy to be around…we all mourn his loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being 💔 You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/hZI0LvbmVZ — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) January 31, 2022