Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA 2019 and ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies at 30

Former Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst, who served as a correspondent on the entertainment news program Extra, has died. She was 30.

According to NBC News, police stated that Kryst died after jumping from her high-rise apartment building in Manhattan. The death was later confirmed in a statement from Extra; the program also released a statement from Kryst’s family.

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff,” read the statement from Extra. “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Kryst’s family added, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on,” the statement continued.

Born in Jackson, Michigan, on April 28, 1991, Kryst graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina before going on to complete degrees at the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law. While studying, she participated in many pageants, with three consecutive runs in Miss North Carolina USA and becoming Miss USA in 2019.

She began working for Extra as a New York correspondent in October 2019 after previously serving as an attorney. She also founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam.

“We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” the Miss Universe Organization tweeted. “She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now.”