‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Jake Returns — in Time for Bell’s Diagnosis (VIDEO)

It’s almost time to find out what has been causing Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) hand tremors, but first, in the February 1 episode of The Resident, we get a look at a sweet family reunion.

As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Her Heart,” Bell’s stepson Jake (Conrad Ricamora) and his daughter Sammie (Chedi Chang) are visiting. “I am so glad you could come,” Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) says. “Randolph has been so looking forward to seeing you. We both have.” And while Sammie’s looking forward to the drums and firecrackers of the Lunar New Year celebration, “tonight is more than just a party,” Chastain’s CEO notes. “Celebrating Lunar New Year is just one of the ways we hope to look out for the wellbeing of our Asian-American community.”

Bell soon joins them, and after greeting Sammie and Jake, ominously tells his son and girlfriend, “the three of us need to talk.” Watch the clip above for more.

“Her Heart” will see Bell sit down to talk to Kit and Jake about his devastating diagnosis as well as make a heartbreaking decision. The episode will see “how shattering it is for him and how the people around him are gonna come in to try to love him and support him and whether he can accept that,” executive producer Andrew Chapman teases. “It will be really dramatic.”

Also in the winter premiere, a case turns personal for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Plus, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) asks Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial.

The Resident, Winter Premiere, Tuesday, February 1, 8/7c, Fox