‘The Santa Clause’: Elizabeth Mitchell to Reunite With Tim Allen for Disney+ Series

Disney+‘s The Santa Clause series is recruiting another vet for its cast as Elizabeth Mitchell reportedly signs on to reprise her role as Carol, a.k.a. Mrs. Claus from the original film franchise.

According to Deadline, the actress joins lead star Tim Allen for the project which will bring both of them back to the North Pole for another chapter in Scott Calvin’s (Allen) story. The limited series comes from Allen’s Last Man Standing collaborator Jack Burditt who is also attached as showrunner.

While The Santa Clause is currently a working title for the show, Disney+ has already revealed some key plot points for the show which follows Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. The milestone brings with it the realization that he can’t be Santa forever.

As Scott begins losing step with his Santa duties, he must consider the fact that he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, particularly his children who have primarily grown up in the North Pole. And so a search ensues as Scott tries to find a suitable replacement to keep the elves, his children, and family happy as he attempts to prepare for a new adventure in life south of the pole.

Mitchell’s first appearance as Carol took place in The Santa Clause 2, the 2002 follow-up to 1994’s The Santa Clause. Her last time playing Carol took place in 2006 with the film franchise’s third installment, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause which also featured Martin Short as Jack Frost.

Apart from The Santa Clause franchise, Mitchell is best known for her roles on shows like ABC‘s Lost and Once Upon a Time as well as NBC‘s Revolution. Most recently, Mitchell has appeared in a recurring role on Netflix‘s Outer Banks.

The Santa Clause series will be executive produced by Burditt, Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. The show is a 20th Television production which is part of Disney Television Studios. Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming series as it continues to take shape at Disney+.

The Santa Clause, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+