‘Charmed’ Season 4 Trailer: Meet Macy’s Replacement (VIDEO)

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) ended the third season of Charmed learning that “there is another out there” after losing their sister Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and supposedly the Power of Three. Now, it’s time to meet her.

In the trailer for Season 4, which premieres on Friday, March 11, at 8/7c, Mel and Maggie meet Lucy Barrett’s character, an artist who knows more than they expect her to. “It doesn’t make sense,” whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) argues. “This random person, she’s the one who’s supposed to replace Macy?” Watch the trailer below for more.

The new Charmed One will give Mel and Maggie “a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies” following the death of their sister, the CW teases of the new season. “And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?”

Going into the new episodes, so much about Barrett’s character is being kept a secret. “Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” showrunners Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco said when her casting was announced. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

The Charmed Season 3 finale saw Macy fatally poisoned, though her boyfriend Harry worked on a Hail Mary to save her (and thus became a whitelighter again in hopes of healing her). But there was nothing that could be done, and all he and her sisters could do was say goodbye as she became part of the magical world in the room beneath the Command Center and joined the Guardian — who was the one to tell them of the one who would complete the Power of Three going forward.

Charmed, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 11, 8/7c, The CW