‘Kung Fu’ Season 2: Nicky Battles Her Long-Lost Cousin In First Trailer (VIDEO)

The CW‘s martial arts action-adventure series Kung Fu is set to return on March 9, and the first trailer teases an intense family showdown.

“Nicky Shen doesn’t know it yet; there’s a girl out there, her cousin. She is the key to everything,” reveals crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan) in the new teaser (watch below). We then see Nicky (Olivia Liang) fighting with her long-lost cousin Mia (Vanessa Rao) as Tan continues his take over of the city of San Francisco.

However, while the cousins might start out as enemies, the trailer also hints that the two badass women could eventually join forces. “Who are you?” Mia asks at the end of the clip. “I’m family,” Nicky replies.

Developed by Christina M. Kim, Kung Fu is a reboot of the popular 1970s series of the same name and follows Nicky, a young Chinese American woman who returns to America after spending three years at an isolated monastery in China. She uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community from crime and corruption, all while dealing with her estranged family and looking for the assassin who killed her mentor.

Rao is one of three previously announced new cast members joining the show for the second season. Annie Q. (The Leftovers) is set to play Juliette Tan, Russell’s clever and conniving daughter, while JB Tadena (Westworld) will portray Sebastian, the charming new chef at Harmony Dumplings who grabs the attention of Nicky’s estranged brother Ryan (Joe Prasida).

In addition, the series stars Eddie Liu (Never Have I Ever) as Henry Yan, Shannon Dang (So Foreign) as Althea Shen, Gavin Stenhouse (Skybound) as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai (New Amsterdam) as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Yvonne Chapman (Family Law) as Zhilan.

Kung Fu, Season 2, Premiere, March 9, 9/8c, The CW