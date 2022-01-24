‘Yellowstone’: Ian Bohen Looks to Season 5 and Beyond

Yellowstone‘s fourth season may have recently ended (the finale aired January 2), but we’re already looking ahead to the fifth — and possibly beyond, if you ask Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand and livestock agent Ryan.

Paramount Network has yet to officially renew the drama, but “100 percent it’s happening,” he tells TV Insider. “We are shooting in May. I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. Just depends on whether the creator [Taylor Sheridan] wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘what do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?'”

Here, Bohen looks back at Season 4 and ahead to what could be coming up.

How’s Ryan feeling about the bunkhouse at the end of the season?

Ian Bohen: Ryan might be looking—this is all just my inner stuff — to switch things up a little bit. He’s been there a long time. There’s new dynamics, new people, there’s new women. I don’t know if he’s as satisfied as he used to be. So I think he might have his eye on a movement of some kind.

I think we only saw Ryan off the ranch once this season, for the protest.

Yeah. A couple of times Kayce [Luke Grimes] will grab me and we’ll go do something or we’ll go arrest somebody or shoot some bad guys or we rescued Tate [Brecken Merrill] a season or two ago. So yeah, of course I would like to see more of that, but we have so many people on the sheet to explore the 3D world of all of ’em is just not feasible. So, I get scripts and I hope that there’s more development like everyone. And then when there isn’t, I try to sneak in my feelings and thoughts into what I do have to work with.

How do you think having Jimmy [Jefferson White] gone presumably for good might change things for the ranch? Because they sort of need someone else to fill that like newbie-ish role. It seems they need someone to pick on a bit.

Yeah, we could transition Teeter [Jennifer Landon] into that. Or, if the buckle bunnies stick around, we could kind of insert and rotate and have a starting rotation of new people to fix that. If Jimmy’s gone, we’re not gonna get a new low man. He’s too beloved. So I think it would be a major shuffle at that point possibly, but I’m not sure. I’m just guessing about this stuff because I have no idea what Season 5’s going to look like.

I feel like Teeter wouldn’t let that happen though.

Yeah, she’s tough as nails. No question about it. And she’s got a good a good future, I think, coming up.

What would it take for Ryan to get into some personal trouble?

He would either want to stand out to Rip [Cole Hauser] or John Dutton [Kevin Costner] in some manner to show that he wants to sort of be upwardly mobile or some sort of person of dissatisfaction. And I’m not sure he’s ready for that. So maybe he’s just biding his time and waiting for the right opportunity. It’s hard to say. He’s part of a wheel, he’s a spoke in a wheel, so he’s not sure what the hell he’s doing half the time, I have to be honest.

What do you know about his personal life? ‘Cause we haven’t gotten anything.

Nothing. We have no idea about that. He’s never had a romantic interest from any of the people in his world. It’s not something I’m sure the audience is terribly interested in. So I just kind of make up stuff as I go along. Maybe it flavors it, but it’s not germane to really what the bunkhouse is about. So I just kind of fill that in here and there.

What was your favorite scene to film in Season 4?

The first thing that comes to mind is when Lloyd [Forrie J. Smith] stabs Walker [Ryan Bingham] in the bunkhouse because we watched those in acts 1, 2, and 3 develop that taunting and teasing to fighting to attempted murder really so that at the end and then when we have to subdue Lloyd and take him to the boss, shooting that, that was a heavy day and I get to deal with Denim [Richards] and Jake [Ream] and Ethan [Lee]. So that was a good time.

I have to say I loved the Ryan-Colby banter in the finale.

[Laughs] Yeah, we get along so well and we always try to flavor stuff up and a lot of the bunkhouse stuff is improv and some of the lines are kind of thrown out and how much we can get away with and how far we can push it. Just because it seems to work so well. And often Taylor will say, just do that stuff, you guys, just do the thing. Go, go, go. And then we know we have sort of a free reign.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

You guys obviously get along in those Stories from the Bunkhouse videos.

Yeah. The Stories from the Bunkhouse are a lot of fun where we get to rehash everything. That’s like a reunion for us in between seasons where we go for a couple of days and we sit down and we break down all the episodes. That’s a good time.

Is there anything else you’re hoping to do as Ryan in a future season?

I’d like to have a love interest and to watch him be a person detached from the ranch and not just an arm of that entity. Who is he as a man? How does he talk to people and what does he want and think about as opposed to just sort of a soldier? That would be interesting to me, and I hope I get a chance to look into that.

See Also 7 Moments That Prove the 'Yellowstone' Ensemble Is SAG-Worthy (VIDEO) The Paramount Network drama is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

What’s been the most shocking Yellowstone moment for you?

When Tate was kidnapped and held in the militia house and they cut his hair and they burned him and just the worst sort of trauma for the child that you could imagine, and then seeing him and watching that sort of animal come out of him, I thought that was real and awful ’cause I didn’t see it filmed. I just read the script, but then watching it, I was like, that is disturbing. But we show you those things.