The Big Bang Theory was known for wowing its viewers with appearances from sci-fi icons, but it was always an especially big deal when someone from the Star Wars universe — Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), James Earl Jones (Darth Vader), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) come to mind — would stop by.

And now the sitcom’s prequel, Young Sheldon, is heading to a galaxy far, far away by adding Ming-Na Wen, currently starring as Fennec Shand on Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, as a guest star! TV Insider has learned exclusively that the star of The Mandalorian spinoff will appear in a February episode titled, “A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles.”

In the episode, Wen plays Dr. Carol Lee, director of experimental cosmology at East Texas Tech University, who will butt heads with 11-year old student Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Given Sheldon has a knack for driving professors like Dr. Grant Linkletter (Ed Begley, Jr.) and President Linda Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) more than a little crazy with his incessant questions and suggestions, will he also test Dr. Lee’s patience?

We’ve gotten used to seeing Wen kick some serious butt in Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and previous series like Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but she also has a number of sitcom credits to her name, so a guest spot on Young Sheldon wasn’t as much of a stretch as you might think. “I was really looking forward to it because I try to infuse as much comedy into all my characters as possible, even with Fennec,” Wen tells us.

She continues, “I love it when the fans are telling me that they’re laughing at this line or the relationship that I have with Boba. It just makes the character so much more interesting.”

The Young Sheldon episode featuring Wen is scheduled to air on February 24 at 8/7c on CBS.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

The Book of Boba Fett, Wednesdays, Disney+