Watch Laura Ingraham Imitate Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ Impression Of Her (VIDEO)

On Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham busted out an impression of Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live imitation of her, and it left viewers confused rather than amused.

“I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me, ’cause she’s kinda fun,” Ingraham said as she made her attempt at the impersonation (watch below at 49:25). During the skit, she commented on the “low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi” and offered to appear “for free” on SNL to perform her own Pelosi parody.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to Ingraham’s off-kilter performance, and, it’s safe to say, the reviews weren’t exactly positive.

“Are we sure that’s not a Judge Jeanine Pirro impression?” joked one Twitter user, while another noted, “This is more like Paul Gosar doing Kate McKinnon doing Laura Ingraham.”

One viewer put things more bluntly, stating, “Kate is a comedic treasure, Ingram is a national joke.”

Are we sure that’s not a Judge Jeanine Pirro impression? 🍷 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) January 25, 2022

This is more like Paul Gosar doing Kate McKinnon doing Laura Ingraham. 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2022

Kate is a comedic treasure, Ingram is a national joke — GყρʂҽαG 🌊🌕🎨📚📿✊🏾💫🌍🕊️ (@Gypseagina) January 25, 2022

Following her impression, Ingraham was joined by GOP Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who said that the SNL writers missed the mark. “Saturday Night Live could be funny, but it isn’t,” said Huckabee. “And in part, because they just don’t seem to have any sense of self-awareness that there is another side of the political aisle where the real comedy is going on right now.”

Huckabee went on to state that “conservatives have a sense of humor,” but judging by the feedback to Ingraham’s skit, people are not laughing with them.

The sketch Ingraham was parodying was the cold open to this weekend’s edition of the long-running variety show, which saw McKinnon playing the Fox News talking head as she ran through recent current events. This included Pete Davidson playing controversial tennis star Novak Djokovic, Ego Nwodim as Candace Owen, and James Austin Johnson playing Donald Trump in a WORDLE reference.

Check out more reaction to Ingraham’s impersonation below.

Kate McKinnon is much more respected than Laura Ingraham. — Jess Balzer (@Balzer_Jess) January 25, 2022

I can see why Fox News is as far as her talents got her — ♡ 💋 ηïκκï 🍓 ♤ (@DarkLordSlush) January 25, 2022

Stick to propoganda Laura. — KV 🇺🇸 (@KristyV13) January 25, 2022

This is more like Ingraham doing Coulter doing Gosar. — Mark (@mmond) January 25, 2022

Awwww she’s hurt 😂 — ☀️TheRealBabushka ☀️ (@BabushkaThe) January 25, 2022

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays 11:30/10:30c, NBC