Willem Dafoe to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

You can see Willem Dafoe in two movies right now, and soon you’ll be able to see him on TV, too.

NBC has announced that Dafoe, who reprised his role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and costars in Nightmare Alley, will be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 29. Katy Perry returns as the musical guest, for the fourth time. The multi-platinum global powerhouse is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, “PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre.

Dafoe and Perry’s episode comes after Will Forte (MacGruber) returns to SNL, for his first time hosting, on January 22. Måneskin is the musical guest, for the first time. The Italian rock band won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, and their music has more than 3 billion streams, with their platinum single “Beggin'” becoming the longest #1 song on alternative radio in 2021. Their episode comes after SNL kicked off 2022 with West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose and Bleachers.

Saturday Night Live will air live on NBC, as usual, as well as stream live on Peacock at 11:30/10:30c. You can also stream every season of the late-night sketch comedy show on Peacock now.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Among Dafoe’s numerous film credits are TV roles on The Simpsons and The Hitchhiker.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC