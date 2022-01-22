What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022

Get ready because Prime Video and IMDb TV are stocking their streaming libraries with plenty of new and exciting titles this February.

Love is in the air with new films and titles coming to Prime Video including the long-awaited fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel along with I Want You Back and Book of Love. Plus, don’t miss the action-packed Reacher when it arrives. As for IMDb TV, expect plenty of movies and catch up on episodes of Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars when certain seasons of the shows arrive on the platform. Get the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV, below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

February 1

(500) Days of Summer

A Fistful of Dollars

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Borat

Bride wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central

While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Forrest Gump

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

Just Between Friends

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign of Fire

Robocop

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans

S2

Step Up

The A-Team

The Fly

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Impossible

The Rock

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk The Line

What Happens In Vegas

You Again

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2

Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7

February 2

Freakonomics

February 4

*Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)

*Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

*Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

February 11

*I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)

*HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)

*Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 18

*Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 25

The Protege

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

February 1

14 Blades

Bad Company

Battle: Los Angeles

Belly

Beloved

Black Dynamite

Chronicle

Freelancers

Hellboy

How to Train Your Dragon

Meet Dave

Men, Women & Children

Miracle at St. Anna

Mr. Holmes

Murder on the Orient Express

Remember Me

Requiem for a Dream

Rio 2

Six Days Seven Nights

Soul Men

Street Kings

Superfly

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

The Lost Bladesman

The Night Before

The Switch

The Wrestler

Unstoppable

Venom

Wayne’s World

Misfits, Seasons 1-5

Project Runway, Seasons 6-16

Project Runway Allstars, Seasons 1-7

February 3

Overdrive

February 4

Dog Days

February 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon