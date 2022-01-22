What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022
Get ready because Prime Video and IMDb TV are stocking their streaming libraries with plenty of new and exciting titles this February.
Love is in the air with new films and titles coming to Prime Video including the long-awaited fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel along with I Want You Back and Book of Love. Plus, don’t miss the action-packed Reacher when it arrives. As for IMDb TV, expect plenty of movies and catch up on episodes of Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars when certain seasons of the shows arrive on the platform. Get the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV, below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
February 1
(500) Days of Summer
A Fistful of Dollars
All About Steve
Alpha Dog
America’s Sweethearts
Borat
Bride wars
Die Hard
Die Hard: With A Vengeance
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Forrest Gump
Gone In Sixty Seconds
Half Baked
Hollywood Shuffle
How High
Humpday
I Heart Huckabees
Just Between Friends
Killers
King Arthur
Life Partners
Lincoln
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free Or Die Hard
Love & Other Drugs
Overboard
Platoon
Posse
Reign of Fire
Robocop
Ski Patrol
Southern Charm: New Orleans
S2
Step Up
The A-Team
The Fly
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Impossible
The Rock
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Untamed Heart
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk The Line
What Happens In Vegas
You Again
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2
Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7
February 2
Freakonomics
February 4
*Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)
*Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
*Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
February 11
*I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)
*HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)
*Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)
February 18
*Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)
*LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
*The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)
February 25
The Protege
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
February 1
14 Blades
Bad Company
Battle: Los Angeles
Belly
Beloved
Black Dynamite
Chronicle
Freelancers
Hellboy
How to Train Your Dragon
Meet Dave
Men, Women & Children
Miracle at St. Anna
Mr. Holmes
Murder on the Orient Express
Remember Me
Requiem for a Dream
Rio 2
Six Days Seven Nights
Soul Men
Street Kings
Superfly
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
The Lost Bladesman
The Night Before
The Switch
The Wrestler
Unstoppable
Venom
Wayne’s World
Misfits, Seasons 1-5
Project Runway, Seasons 6-16
Project Runway Allstars, Seasons 1-7
February 3
Overdrive
February 4
Dog Days
February 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon