Legendary Rocker & Actor Meat Loaf Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, the beloved singer and actor who sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, has died. He was 74.

The news of the Grammy-winning artist’s death was confirmed by his manager, Michael Green. A statement on the musician’s Facebook page revealed he passed away on January 20 surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement read. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, on September 27, 1947, Meat Loaf began his music career in 1968, opening for Van Morrison’s band Them. Noted for his powerful voice and theatrical live shows, the beloved singer landed one of his first roles in the Broadway rock musical Hair. He would go on to release several albums, including 1977’s Bat Out of Hell, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold over 43 million copies worldwide.

While best known for his hit songs, such as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” Meat Loaf was also a prolific actor, appearing in many movies and TV shows. He starred as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in one of his first film roles and went on to appear in the likes of Wayne’s World, Spiceworld: The Movie, and Fight Club.

His television work included guest spots on shows such as South Park, The Outer Limits, Monk, House, and Glee. In 2011, he appeared as a contestant on the reality series The Celebrity Apprentice, where he finished in third place. He most recently starred in a lead role in the SyFy paranormal action series Ghost Wars.

Last year, it was revealed that the iconic rock star was developing his own reality competition series based on his hit ballad “I’d Do Anything for Love…But I Won’t Do That.” Meat Loaf was set to appear in the show, which would see couples competing in various comedic physical games that would test their relationships.