Apple TV+ Orders Godzilla & Titans Series Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise is expanding — to a streaming series.

Apple TV+ has ordered to series a new original live-action series from the franchise. According to the logline, “following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

The Monsterverse is centered around humanity’s battle to survive in a world under siege by a catastrophic new reality: The monsters of our myths and legends are real. It began in 2014 with Godzilla and was followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The franchise has also expanded into anime with the series Skull Island.

Apple TV+’s untitled Monsterverse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co., Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. (Toho owns the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series due to their long-term relationship with the franchise.)

This series will be joining other world-building dramas on Apple TV+ including Wool (based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy), Foundation (based on Isaac Asimov’s novels), sci-fi drama Invasion, and post-apocalyptic drama See.