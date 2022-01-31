‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang on Brooke’s Secret About Deacon

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) cannot get rid of that New Year’s Eve emotional hangover! She came clean with husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about falling off the wagon that fateful night—but she left out her drunken lip-lock with her caring ex Deacon (Sean Kanan). “She’s scared to death that Ridge is going to just blow up and walk out,” Lang says.

On Tuesday on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke’s stress level about the secret coming out grows even without her knowing young grandson Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has told his dad Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) he saw Grandma kissing Santa Claus (Deacon in a red hat). “Brooke doesn’t realize it’s all unraveling,” Lang previews. “As hard as she’s trying to keep it quiet and tell half-truths, she thinks she’s OK.”

Later this week, Thomas and sister Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) team up to verify Douglas’ story by secretly seeking out Brooke’s home security tapes. “Why hasn’t Brooke thought about that?” Lang comments, laughing.

Of course, she’s in the dark about why she drank in the first place. We know vindictive Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) slapped a nonalcoholic champagne label onto a regular bottle, ruining Brooke’s sobriety. Says Lang: “I can’t wait until Brooke finds out!”

