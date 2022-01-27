Who goes there?! In the supersized opener of time-travel romance Outlander, a familiar face returns to the Ridge to confront Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan, foreground) and his family, including daughter Bree and her husband, Roger (Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, on steps).

That mystery is just the start of the trouble in the Starz drama’s sixth season (premiering Sunday, March 6, 9/8c).

Says executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, the Frasers face “a war, lingering bad guys that weren’t taken care of in Season 5 and the [newly arrived] Christie family that are kind of a new cool villain.”

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz