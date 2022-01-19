Fox Sets ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ With Tyler Cameron, Brie Bella & More

Fox has filled the gap left on Tuesdays at 9/8c with Monarch‘s delay to fall 2022, and it’s bringing celebrities onto the dance floor to do so.

The network has announced that it is celebrating one of the most iconic movies of all time with its new celebrity dance competition, The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by So You Think You Can Dance contestant and judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The special event series will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on February 1, 8, 15, and 22.

The Real Dirty Dancing features celebrities reliving the classic film’s most memorable dance moments in hopes of becoming champions and the next “Baby” and “Johnny.” The eight celebrities competing are: entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Brie Bella; actor, singer/songwriter, and dancer Corbin Bleu; The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron; world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, and the first female Iron Chef Cat Cora; Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough; future NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Antonio Gates; comedian, singer, actor, and social media sensation Anjelah Johnson-Reyes; and comedian and The Real host Loni Love.

The dance competition sees the celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience. At the real location used for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, they’ll partner up and learn the iconic dance routines of Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s movie — including the legendary lift. Special guest judges will decide if the couples continue on and which will be “put in a corner.”

The Real Dirty Dancing is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Dave Emery serve as executive producers, with Dan Martin serving as both executive producer and showrunner.

