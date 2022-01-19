Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases ‘9-1-1’ Return in March

If you’ve been missing (former) 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) anywhere near as much as her boyfriend, firefighter Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and their daughter, there’s good news: The wait to see her again is almost over.

Hewitt teased her on-screen return to 9-1-1 on Instagram on January 18. “Oh Maddie how I have missed you,” she wrote alongside a couple of photos of herself. “Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March.” Check out her post below.

9-1-1 is currently on break — with the Lone Star spinoff filling its spot — until March. Last we saw the first responders of the Fox drama, the firefighters were in for a shock when Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) told them he was leaving the 118. (His son, Christopher, was worried about losing him.)

The winter finale did not, however, offer an update on Maddie or Chimney, both of whom had not been seen in quite a bit. Maddie left in Episode 3, and Chimney then followed her, last seen in Episode 7. (Hewitt was on maternity leave.) Maddie, whose postpartum depression led her to quit her job at the call center, was worried she wasn’t safe around their daughter, she explained in a video message. (She had to take Jee-Yun to the hospital, but the baby was OK.)

“I’m sure that you are confused, hurt, and probably really scared. I don’t know what to say. You don’t need to go to the police or come looking for me. I’m not in any danger and no one is making me do this,” Maddie said. “But Jee is not safe with me. Not now, and maybe — I know that you’re going to take really good care of her. And she’s better off without me. I love you. I love both of you, and I’m really sorry.”

Chimney seemingly tracked her down to where she’d lived with her abusive ex-husband, but an old friend (Mac Brandt’s Eli) advised him to wait before showing up at her door. Before he does that, he told Chimney to “pull yourself together so eventually when you do find her, you can be the Howie she needs.”

Now, we just have to wait and see what the future holds for Maddie and Chimney because when the series picks up in March, those two have a lot to talk about, going back to before she left.

9-1-1, Returns, March, Fox