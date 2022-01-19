‘Griselda’: Netflix Unveils a First Look at Sofia Vergara’s Drug Queenpin (PHOTO)

Sofia Vergara is ditching the glam for a grittier role in Netflix‘s forthcoming limited series Griselda, and viewers are getting their first look at her in character as drug queenpin, Griselda Blanco.

The show is inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the world’s most profitable cartels in history. Along with having a lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery, Griselda is a devoted mother who expertly navigates between her family life and business dealings.

Widely known as the “Godmother,” Griselda Blanco’s reputation comes to life in this six-episode limited series as teased in the first look photo, above. Over the course of the season, viewers will see how Griselda Blanco was one of the world’s most ruthless and wealthiest drug traffickers who enjoyed a lavish and glamorous lifestyle.

Joining Vergara in the series are Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Davila as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez as Rivi, and José Zúñiga as Amilcar.

Vergara is also serving as an executive producer on the project from writer and executive producer Eric Newman who previously lent his creative touch to Netflix’s Narcos, Narcos: Mexico, and True Story. Joining Vergara and Newman as executive producers are her longtime collaborator Luis Balaguer, writer Doug Miro, director Andrés Baiz, and Carlo Bernard. The series is helmed by co-showrunners and writers Ingrid Escajeda and Miro.

Stay tuned for more news on Griselda as the series continues to take shape at Netflix.

Griselda, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix