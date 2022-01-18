It’s Vikings vs. the English in the New ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer (VIDEO)

A new group of Nordic warriors are heading into battle against the English in the trailer for Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla, based on creator Michael Hirst’s original Vikings series.

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter),” states the show’s description.

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

“You have been summoned here to avenge the death of Vikings,” says Bradley Freegard’s King Canute to his fellow warriors. The new teaser trailer promises a plethora of exciting and intense fight sequences as the Nordics clash with English royalty. “Bring me England,” he says before charging into battle.

The series, premiering February 25, also stars Jóhannes Haukur, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Louis Davison, Bosco Hogan, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark. Hirst returns to executive produce the spin-off with showrunner Jeb Stuart. Additional executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

“This blood is not my blood. It is our blood! It is Viking blood,” chants Suter’s Prince Harald.

Vikings: Valhalla, Series Premiere, Friday, February 25, Netflix