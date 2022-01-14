Bob Saget’s Car Gets Picked Up at LAX by Emotional John Mayer & Jeff Ross (VIDEO)

John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared a heartfelt video message about Bob Saget as the pair retrieved the late comedian’s car from Los Angeles International airport.

In a video posted on Mayer’s Instagram account, the two friends drove down the 405 Freeway, having picked up Saget’s vehicle from the airport. They then took the opportunity to share their memories of the beloved Full House star, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday at 65-years-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” said Mayer.

“He really was love; he represented that,” stated Ross. “He has a beautiful wife, three daughters, and then made his fake family from TV into his real family.”

Mayer added, “And 30,000 people are tied for third place. Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’? Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone.”

Ross went on to say that Saget made time for everybody, no matter the situation. “If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at 3 in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy,” he said. “He loved making people happy.”

The tributes to Saget have continued to pour in since his tragic death on Sunday. Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel opened his late-night talk show with an emotional eulogy to the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host.