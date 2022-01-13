2022 Critics Choice Awards Rescheduled for Same Date as BAFTA Film Awards

Like many of this year’s upcoming awards shows, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be back live and in-person — now at a later date than planned. The show, originally scheduled for January, will now be telecast on Sunday, March 13, with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. However, the new ceremony date presents a predicament for many nominees, as this year’s BAFTA Film Awards are scheduled to be held that same day.

While the official BAFTA nominations list won’t be announced until February 3, the awards’ longlist shares many nominees with the CCAs, including Belfast and West Side Story, who lead the CCAs pack with 11 nominations each.

“We are aware of the date change for the Critics Choice Awards 2022 and understand the unprecedented circumstances that have led to their decision this year,” said a BAFTA spokesperson to Deadline. “There are no changes to our current plans for an in-person event for the EE British Academy Film Awards on 13th March and we look forward to welcoming everyone to London’s Royal Albert Hall for a safe and memorable event. There are no current plans for any satellite link up.”

“Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” said Critics Choice Association CEO, Joey Berlin, in a statement. “We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

In an interview with Deadline, Berlin further discussed the situation’s unfortunate coincidences, stating that he does not want nominees to feel like they “have to choose” which city to be in attendance. “I have tremendous respect for BAFTA, for Amanda Berry and her team and their awards ceremony, and how gracious they have been. This will never happen again. We would never dream of going on a date that a major awards event has already claimed if the choice weren’t based on going on that date, or not going on at all.”

Produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, the 2022 CCAs will air simultaneously on The CW and TBS, in addition to many countries throughout Latin American, Europe, and Asia.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, Sunday, March 13, 7/6c, The CW & TBS