‘Chicago P.D.’ Halts Production Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

NBC‘s popular Chicago franchise continues to be affected by the coronavirus as Chicago P.D. is the latest show to be shut down due to positive COVID tests.

As first reported by Deadline, production on the police procedural drama was suspended on January 12 following several positive tests, including cases in Zone A, which includes the cast and those who directly interact with them. The series is currently in the middle of airing its ninth season.

A couple of dozen positive tests were detected through NBCU’s testing protocols, according to Deadline. This included cast members. Replacement crew members and an adjusted filming schedule were implemented to allow for filming to continue for a few days. However, shooting has now been postponed.

This marks the second show in the Chicago franchise to be hit with positive COVID tests. Last week, the long-running drama Chicago Fire paused production on its tenth season. According to Deadline, filming is expected to resume today (Thursday). Meanwhile, Chicago Med has continued to remain in production with no shutdowns.

The recent surge in COVID infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant has affected production across the TV industry. ABC dramas Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Rookie were all delayed earlier this month because of the resurgent pandemic. Meanwhile, CBS’s NCIS franchise was also put on pause following a number of positive tests.

The ninth season of Chicago P.D. premiered on September 22, 2021, and returned on January 5, 2022, after its holiday hiatus. The show centers around the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue the city’s major street criminals. It was the second in Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise, including Chicago Med, which is currently airing its seventh season.

