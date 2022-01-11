Aziz Ansari Announces Surprise Netflix Stand-Up Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

Surprise! Aziz Ansari is starting the new year with a brand-new comedy special, Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, which premieres on January 25. The special marks Netflix‘s first stand-up release of the year and Ansari’s fourth special to debut on the streaming service.

According to the special’s poster, it promises to be “an intimate surprise gig, filmed in New York City, December 2021. Nightclub Comedian marks the actor’s sixth filmed comedy special, his most recent being Aziz Ansari: Right Now, which premiered in 2019 and earned him a Grammy nomination for best comedy album.

Shot last month, our first stand-up special of 2022! Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian. Streaming January 25th!! (@azizansari) pic.twitter.com/KJueWeq23a — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 11, 2022

He hinted at the announcement on his Instagram story, responding to a text that read, “Plz post something cryptic on social about special, something fun and with date 1/25, hold title for now.” He replied with a simple, “Okay.”

Following his sexual misconduct allegations in 2018, Ansari opened his Right Now special by discussing the allegations, saying, “I know this isn’t the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it’s important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together.”

“Ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person,” he continued.

Known for his hilarious turn as Tom Haverford on the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, Ansari received critical acclaim for his Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Master of None, in which he stars and serves as an executive producer and co-creator. The show’s third season premiered back in May 2021, and no word on if it will receive a fourth season has been announced.

