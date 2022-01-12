Netflix Brings ‘Cheer,’ ‘Greed’ and the Elizabeth Holmes Trial, A Stalled ‘Race,’ ‘Eternals’ on Disney+

Cheer on the competitive cheerleading squads in a second season of Netflix’s Cheer. CNBC’s American Greed marks its 200th episode with a timely recap of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial. The Amazing Race hits its COVID-19 speed bump. Marvel’s Eternals begins streaming on Disney+ for home audiences.

After its first breakthrough season last year, the docuseries about a small-town Texas community college’s competitive cheerleading team was featured on Today and Ellen, parodied on Saturday Night Live, and the team’s demanding coach Monica Aldana joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. As a second season of Cheer puts the Navarro College team back in the spotlight—along with their rivals at Trinity Valley Community College—there’s a little bit less cheer in a year disrupted by COVID-19, but even more so by criminal charges of sexual misconduct and child pornography against Season 1 breakout star Jerry Harris. Reality show fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, but can Navarro repeat its 2019 triumph?

American Greed

The milestone 200th episode of the series about corporate corruption is especially timely as it depicts the “Theranos CEO on Trial,” namely Elizabeth Holmes, the former Silicon Valley wunderkind whose empty promise of a healthcare breakthrough with her Theranos company and its Edison device led to a high-profile trial and a Jan. 3 guilty verdict on fraud charges. At its peak, Theranos had a valuation in the billions. But as Holmes would eventually learn, the “fake it till you make it” mentality of so many start-ups won’t fly when you’re playing with actual patients who expect accurate blood-test results, even from a mere finger prick.

The Amazing Race

The Emmy-winning around-the-world competition is stopped in its tracks, like so much else in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic presents an impassible speed bump. In this episode, the teams are racing through Scotland when they learn that production will be shut down mid-race, not to resume for another year-and-a-half until the fall of 2021.

Eternals

Released in November to mixed reviews but the sort of big box-office typical for elaborate Marvel projects, the action fantasy comes to streaming. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao guides a starry cast of cosmic superheroes including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

More super-heroics, this time from the DC Comics universe, when two ongoing franchises return with new episodes. First, in Legends, Sara (Caity Lotz) discovers some unpleasant truths when she starts snooping around the timeline. Followed by Batwoman (9/8c), where Team Ryan (Javicia Leslie) seeks the source of Poison Mary’s power, while an out-of-control Marquis (Nick Creegan) throws a bizarre bash at Wayne Tower.

