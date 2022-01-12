Netflix Brings ‘Cheer,’ ‘Greed’ and the Elizabeth Holmes Trial, A Stalled ‘Race,’ ‘Eternals’ on Disney+
Cheer on the competitive cheerleading squads in a second season of Netflix’s Cheer. CNBC’s American Greed marks its 200th episode with a timely recap of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial. The Amazing Race hits its COVID-19 speed bump. Marvel’s Eternals begins streaming on Disney+ for home audiences.
Cheer
After its first breakthrough season last year, the docuseries about a small-town Texas community college’s competitive cheerleading team was featured on Today and Ellen, parodied on Saturday Night Live, and the team’s demanding coach Monica Aldana joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. As a second season of Cheer puts the Navarro College team back in the spotlight—along with their rivals at Trinity Valley Community College—there’s a little bit less cheer in a year disrupted by COVID-19, but even more so by criminal charges of sexual misconduct and child pornography against Season 1 breakout star Jerry Harris. Reality show fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, but can Navarro repeat its 2019 triumph?
Cheer where to stream
American Greed
The milestone 200th episode of the series about corporate corruption is especially timely as it depicts the “Theranos CEO on Trial,” namely Elizabeth Holmes, the former Silicon Valley wunderkind whose empty promise of a healthcare breakthrough with her Theranos company and its Edison device led to a high-profile trial and a Jan. 3 guilty verdict on fraud charges. At its peak, Theranos had a valuation in the billions. But as Holmes would eventually learn, the “fake it till you make it” mentality of so many start-ups won’t fly when you’re playing with actual patients who expect accurate blood-test results, even from a mere finger prick.
American Greed where to stream
The Amazing Race
The Emmy-winning around-the-world competition is stopped in its tracks, like so much else in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic presents an impassible speed bump. In this episode, the teams are racing through Scotland when they learn that production will be shut down mid-race, not to resume for another year-and-a-half until the fall of 2021.
The Amazing Race where to stream
Eternals
Released in November to mixed reviews but the sort of big box-office typical for elaborate Marvel projects, the action fantasy comes to streaming. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao guides a starry cast of cosmic superheroes including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
More super-heroics, this time from the DC Comics universe, when two ongoing franchises return with new episodes. First, in Legends, Sara (Caity Lotz) discovers some unpleasant truths when she starts snooping around the timeline. Followed by Batwoman (9/8c), where Team Ryan (Javicia Leslie) seeks the source of Poison Mary’s power, while an out-of-control Marquis (Nick Creegan) throws a bizarre bash at Wayne Tower.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow where to stream
Inside Tuesday TV:
- The Price Is Right at Night (8/7c, CBS): The iconic game show returns to prime time with a special episode featuring first responders playing for prizes including, you guessed it, brand new cars.
- The Wonder Years (8:30/7:30c, ABC): Brad’s (Julian Lerner) bar mitzvah is the setting for a showdown after Dean’s (Elisha “E.J.” Williams) girlfriend Charlene (Milan Marsh) demands he stop being friends with other girls, including his pal Keisa (Milan Ray).
- Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (9/8c, E!): Pampered offspring of celebs including David Hasselhoff, Pat Benatar, Shaquille O’Neal, Martin Lawrence and Billy Bob Thornton gather to get their hands dirty at a Colorado ranch, where they have 30 days to restore it for a reopening. Expect fights, hook-ups and maybe even some personal growth.
- Leave It to Geege (10/9c, Lifetime): A new reality series profiles Atlanta-area single mom Geege Taylor, a twice-divorced cancer survivor whose experience raising her 19-year-old non-verbal son Pootie inspires her to become a crusader for autism acceptance.
- Good Sam (10/9c, CBS): The rivalry between father and daughter surgeons escalates in this peppy medical drama when Griff (Jason Isaacs) goes directly to the hospital board to make a case to be reinstated as chief of surgery, the role his exasperated daughter Sam (Sophia Bush) took on while he was in a six-month coma.