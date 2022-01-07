‘The Righteous Gemstones’: Adam Devine Previews Kelvin’s Season 2 Journey

It’s been more than two years since viewers last saw Kelvin (Adam Devine) and the rest of his televangelist family in The Righteous Gemstones and HBO is making way for fresh shenanigans beginning Sunday, January 9.

After seeming to overcome their hellish blackmail scenario from Season 1, the Gemstones are looking to the future with new ventures. Below, Devine previews what’s next for Kelvin, teases how Season 1 is impacting the Gemstones in this latest chapter, and much more.

Season 1 seemed to put the Gemstones’ worries on the back burner, but will their actions come back to impact them in Season 2?

Adam Devine: I’d say as we come into Season 2, it’s sort of a reset and it will feel like, “Oh, they’ve moved on with their lives.” Things seem to be going pretty well, and then there’s a journalist that’s starting to look into their past and they have to sort of squash that before he digs too deep. Because there’s a lot of dirt to be found.

When it comes to the Gemstone siblings, they often find themselves in dicey situations. Is it safe to say that Kelvin seems to have a little more sense than Jesse (Danny McBride) and Judy (Edi Patterson) in these scenarios?

It seems like he has a stronger moral compass than the other two. It certainly seems like they are willing [to blur lines], it’s all gray to them and things are more black and white as far as Kelvin goes.

Outside of Jesse and Judy, Kelvin has something of his own going on this season. What can you tease about the God Squad?

Kelvin is just an emotional wreck. He’s all over the place. He’s done with the kids. He wants to be taken seriously and respected, especially by his father. He hilariously thinks that hanging out with a group of muscular men called the Kelvin Gemstones God Squad, who lift weights, who power lift at church events in front of elementary school kids, is a good way to gain the respect of his father, which is a totally insane way of thinking. So that’s where he’s at.

Where’s Kelvin’s relationship with Keefe (Tony Cavalero) at?

I think it just grows even stronger and even weirder. It’s definitely the kind of thing of like, “Are they going to hook up? What’s happening here?” I don’t even know if Kelvin fully is aware of how weird it is or if he’s even aware of the feelings that he kind of has for Keefe or if he can’t even acknowledge that it’s real. Keefe, played by Tony Cavalero, is a really good friend of mine and he’s super funny. So it’s fun to do all of those scenes with him as well.

This season makes way for some new faces as well, ranging from Eric Roberts to Eric Andre. What can you tease about the guest stars?



It’s cool, I call them the Erics. Having the Erics come in does build out the world in a way. It’s fun to see as the show progresses. Hopefully, we get to do several seasons of this show and it just goes to show how fun it will be getting to know their world and building out that world and seeing it as the years go on.

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 10/9c, HBO