What We Know About the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’

As Taylor Sheridan continues to add more shows — Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 recently premiered on Paramount+ — the latest season of Yellowstone has reminded us of the spinoff announced in February 2021, with the working title of 6666.

In Season 4 of the Paramount Network drama, Jimmy (Jefferson White) left behind the Dutton ranch and ultimately landed at the 6666. Upon returning to Montana in the finale, it was clear to everyone he’d become a cowboy (including Sheridan’s very skeptical Travis) — and while he’d wanted to fulfill his promise to John (Kevin Costner), the Dutton patriarch left his future in his hands. Jimmy chose to return to Texas, with his fiancée Emily (Kathryn Kelly), the vet tech he’d met and fallen for there.

While it seemed that Yellowstone has set up White to star in the spinoff, nothing has been announced just yet. We don’t even know if that was the last we’ll see of him at the Dutton ranch. In fact, the latest we know from a Deadline report is that the 6666 series “hasn’t quite taken shape yet.”

Back when the spinoff was first announced, Paramount+’s description read: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.”

Listed as executive producers alongside Sheridan were John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

It certainly did seem like we got a taste of that last line with Jimmy becoming a cowboy, which could perhaps be something we’ll continue to see in a 6666 series. (Maybe Jimmy could even eventually become a mentor to someone on a similar path he was on?) But for now, it seems all we can do is speculate and wait for more news.