‘The View’ Claims It’s ‘On Track’ to Find Meghan McCain’s Replacement

The search for Meghan McCain‘s replacement on The View is “on track,” according to a spokesperson for the show, despite reports that executives are struggling to find an appropriate host.

On Monday, Politico reported that sources close to the show have said: “the search has stalled as executives struggle to find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes.” The sources added that the show will not consider a Republican who denies the 2020 election results, embraces the January 6 riots, or promotes fringe conspiracy theories.

“They are really looking for a unicorn,” said a former show staffer, according to Politico. “They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”

However, a spokesperson for The View has denied that there is a struggle in finding a replacement host. “Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” a rep told Yahoo Entertainment. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”

Since McCain’s departure in August, the ABC talk show has seen a revolving door of conservative guest hosts join current hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin. These guests include Condoleeza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, and Alyssa Farah.

Farah is set to make another guest host appearance when The View returns from its holiday break in January. New guest hosts will include Lisa Ling and Bari Weiss, though neither fulfills the conservative quota the show is apparently looking for.

“Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” Hostin told The Cut in November. “We need someone that will commit and we don’t have that voice. And we need someone that’s not duplicative of anyone else on the panel.”

