A New ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Lone Star’ and ‘Cleaning Lady’ on Fox, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Returns, America’s Ugliest Houses

As the networks (minus The CW) return from holiday hiatus with all-new lineups, Fox revives its 9-1-1: Lone Star spinoff with an icy premiere, paired with new melodrama The Cleaning Lady. After a long break, PBS’ Antiques Roadshow returns with appointment-only appraisals. ABC’s The Bachelor has a new star (Clayton Echard) and host (Jesse Palmer), both with NFL roots. Flipping the typical script, HGTV takes a weeklong tour of America’s ugliest homes for a humorous competition.

The Bachelor

Season Premiere 8/7c

Having been sent home by Michelle Young during the most recent Bachelorette season, former Seattle Seahawks player Clayton Echard returns to the mansion to kick off the series’ 20th year and 26th season. Season 5 Bachelor and fellow NFL veteran Jesse Palmer steps up as the new host, guiding Clayton through his introductions to 31 women who are just dying to get a rose.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Season Premiere 8/7c

The Texas-based spinoff launches its third season amid an ice storm in Austin, reflecting the chill that has set in since budget cuts shuttered the 126 in last year’s finale. With crew members scattered in houses across the state capitol, and Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) anxiously awaiting the birth of their first baby, it may be up to Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) to step up during the winter crisis to remind their superiors why the 126 deserves to be reunited.

The Cleaning Lady

Series Premiere 9/8c

You’ll find yourself rooting for Thony (Elodie Yung), a Cambodian doctor by way of the Philippines who we first meet toiling as a cleaning lady in glittery Las Vegas while tending to an adorable son in need of a bone-marrow transplant. (They came to the States for just such a procedure but have been stuck for eight months in limbo after the donor backed out.) Circumstances prompt Thony to use both her medical and cleaning skills on behalf of a violent crime syndicate after she witnesses a murder and impresses dashing gangster Alden (Adam Canto) with her expertise—and her stubborn pride. Fearing deportation or worse if she’s found out, Thony falls deeper into the underworld as this fast-paced melodrama unfolds.

Antiques Roadshow

Season Premiere 8/7c

After COVID-19 sidelined one of PBS’ most popular franchises for more than a year, Roadshow finally hits the road again for carefully controlled new episodes, filmed mostly outdoors in a few select locations, with appraisals by appointment only in small pre-selected groups. The first episodes (through Jan. 17) take the crew to the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, Connecticut, with an Antiques Roadshow first: an appraisal of a classic car, made more valuable by Paul Newman’s signature on the dashboard.

Ugliest House in America

Series Premiere 10/9c

Taking a cue from Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, this five-night event series (airing through Friday) spotlights 12 of the most garish home-design disasters across the country. Comedian/actress Retta (Parks and Recreation, Good Girls) hosts the who’s-worst competition, offering her opinion before the network deems one house “the ugliest” and rewards the owners with a $150,000 renovation completed by network star Alison Victoria.

