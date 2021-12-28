‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Baffled by Machine Gun Kelly Clue & Twitter Finds It Hilarious
If you thought Machine Gun Kelly getting dissed by Eminem back in 2018 was a career setback, then Jeopardy! might have just buried the Texas rapper for good.
On Monday’s episode of the long-running game show, the three contestants were stumped by a clue in the “Musical 3-INITIALers” category. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” said host Ken Jennings.
A confused silence followed as the trio of competitors racked their brains for an answer. The clue even perplexed returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, despite a photo of the Houston-born rapper and actor accompanying the question. In the end, the buzzer sounded, timing the contestants out.
“Not a fan of the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, apparently,” Jennings commented afterward.
Oh No. @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/pdUcTrEeQe
— Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 28, 2021
Despite this setback, Schneider continued her impressive streak, winning her 19th consecutive game and bringing her total winnings so far to $745,200. She recently made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to advance to the Tournament of Champions and has cemented her place as the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history.
If Schneider can make it past Wednesday’s show, she will land the fourth-place spot for most consecutive wins. Jeopardy! icon and current host Jennings holds first place with a 74 game winning streak, followed by Matt Amodio, who made a 38 game run earlier this year, and James Holzhauer, who stands at 32 wins.
Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About 'Jeopardy!' Champion
Hopefully there will be no more MGK questions to get in Schneider’s way, even if it did provide a hilarious moment. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.
No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf
— Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021
Not even 👑 Amy could answer the MGK clue correctly #jeopardy
— Jay Dee (@JayAreDeez) December 28, 2021
How blissful a life they all must live not knowing who MGK is #jeopardy
— erin (@erinisprobsok) December 28, 2021
No one knew MGK’s name on Jeopardy and that makes me so happy. Saw a photo of him, gave them the clue of MGK and none of them knew. LMAOOOO God, I still don’t care for that dude.
— Cynthia Luna (@cynthialeeluna) December 28, 2021
the way no one knew who mgk was on jeopardy sends me
— ebony dark’ness dementia raven way (@FCKUBANDIT) December 28, 2021
To be fair, I had never seen a picture of MGK until he got with Megan Fox. #Jeopardy
— Lindsay “Ashley” Wilcox (@lndsyloves) December 28, 2021
If i’m MGK I’m using this in an upcoming song lyric that nobody knew who he was on Jeopardy
— Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 28, 2021
No one on jeopardy tonight knew who mgk is that’s hilarious lol
— Sam Likely (@SamULJames) December 28, 2021
