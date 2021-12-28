‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Baffled by Machine Gun Kelly Clue & Twitter Finds It Hilarious

If you thought Machine Gun Kelly getting dissed by Eminem back in 2018 was a career setback, then Jeopardy! might have just buried the Texas rapper for good.

On Monday’s episode of the long-running game show, the three contestants were stumped by a clue in the “Musical 3-INITIALers” category. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” said host Ken Jennings.

A confused silence followed as the trio of competitors racked their brains for an answer. The clue even perplexed returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, despite a photo of the Houston-born rapper and actor accompanying the question. In the end, the buzzer sounded, timing the contestants out.

“Not a fan of the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, apparently,” Jennings commented afterward.

Despite this setback, Schneider continued her impressive streak, winning her 19th consecutive game and bringing her total winnings so far to $745,200. She recently made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to advance to the Tournament of Champions and has cemented her place as the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history.

If Schneider can make it past Wednesday’s show, she will land the fourth-place spot for most consecutive wins. Jeopardy! icon and current host Jennings holds first place with a 74 game winning streak, followed by Matt Amodio, who made a 38 game run earlier this year, and James Holzhauer, who stands at 32 wins.

Hopefully there will be no more MGK questions to get in Schneider’s way, even if it did provide a hilarious moment. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

