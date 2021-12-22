Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field.

Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.

Where Does She Rank Among Winners?

Upon her 14th victory, Amy became the fourth biggest winner from non-tournament games behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and current guest host Ken Jennings ($2,520,700). As of December 22, 2021, Amy . Will she keep it up? It certainly seems possible.

Where Is She From?

Amy hails from the San Francisco Bay Area as she currently resides in Oakland, California.

What Is Her Job?

According to Amy’s Jeopardy! profile, she’s currently working as an engineer manager.

How Is She Making Jeopardy! History?

Amy is the first woman to break the top earnings spots and is Jeopardy!‘s biggest-winning trans champion to date. She’s also the first out transgender contestant who will compete in Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions.

I may have been overly ambitious in my plans for today. More Jeopardamy content is coming, but for now please enjoy Meep, standing guard in bed, and helping me with my social media pic.twitter.com/DSZEIxpOc0 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 9, 2021

What Is the Significance of Her Wizard of Oz Tattoo?

In one of Amy’s most recent episodes, she explained the origin of her tattoo which is covered during tapings. The image depicts a character from L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz books, that Amy connected with when transitioning. As Amy further explained on Twitter, her tattoo is of Princess Ozma. “She had been the rightful heir, but was kidnapped as a baby by a sorceress, who enchanted her to become a boy. Eventually, the enchantment is lifted, and she is revealed to be the beautiful princess she always was. So it seemed like the perfect image to commemorate my transition!”

What Is Her Personal Connection to the Show?

During Amy’s introductory episode, she revealed she was the second person in her family to compete on the game show after her former brother-in-law played. Clearly, she’s surpassed him by a wide margin as she’s become one of the show’s top competitors.

See how Amy continues to fare as Jeopardy!‘s 38th season continues.

