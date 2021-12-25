‘Outlander’: Jamie Calls Claire an Angel in a Season 6 First Look Clip (VIDEO)

Outlander isn’t returning until March 2022, but Starz is giving the show’s die-hard fans a Christmastime treat with a first-look clip from the Season 6 premiere episode featuring favorites Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

In the sneak peek, above, Jamie and Claire discuss the arrival of new settlers at their North Carolina sprawl of land, Fraser’s Ridge. Based on comments being made by the former Highlander warrior, Jamie invited many of the men from his past to settle alongside his family, but one man isn’t being received so well.

“The ridge is the best place for him to settle,” Claire argues, trying to convince Jamie to put any reservations about a specific settler behind him. “You know, when I sent word out to all Ardsmuir men, I couldn’t very well say all of them except one,” Jamie defends his reluctance to Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), his former prison mate.

“Well, we’ll need more food to keep them going, some spare clothes, anything else we have really,” Claire points out. “A lot of mend and make do, but we’re good at that,” she follows up.

“Aye, I think Tom received word his wife had died while we were at Ardsmuir, but you, you were there with me in the prison,” Jamie tells Claire, reminiscing about his time spent behind bars following the Jacobite uprising and his involvement in the Battle of Culloden. “I saw you,” he tells her, further proving their soulmate status as Claire was roughly 200 years in the future at the time Jamie was imprisoned.

“That’s what got me through it. You are always with me. Sometimes, I think you’re an angel Claire,” he remarks, marveling at his wife. What Claire does next is a little more scandalous… See how she responds in the clip, above, and don’t miss Outlander when it returns to TV in the new year.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 2022, 9/8c, Starz