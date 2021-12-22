‘Hawkeye’ Finale: Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye, Season 1, Episode 6, “So This Is Christmas?”]

Hawkeye‘s season finale, “So This Is Christmas?” made way for a major character’s introduction to the MCU as Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin from Netflix‘s since-canceled Daredevil series.

It is revealed early on in the episode that Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) had become involved with the criminal boss following her husband’s death in order to pay off his debts. In doing so, Eleanor has been doing Wilson’s dirty work for some time, and he’s not pleased when she tries backing out of their arrangement all these years later.

But, while this is the main reason for Wilson’s introduction, it’s his familial relationship with Maya (Alaqua Cox) that really sets up the next stage of Kingpin’s story. After deducing that Wilson was responsible for calling the hit on her father, a former Tracksuit Mafia leader, she seeks revenge.

After duking it out with Kate, Wilson proves himself to be impervious to arrows, explosions and being run over by cars, so it’s safe to presume it would take quite a bit of effort to take out the big man for good. Maya tries though as he makes his escape from the scene of the episode’s big Rockefeller showdown.

Thinking he’s safe in her presence, Wilson greets Maya like the uncle he claims to be to her, but she makes her intentions clear when she reveals a gun. “Maya, you and I, we’re family,” Wilson tells her, attempting to dissuade her forthcoming actions. “Family, sometimes family doesn’t see eye to eye.”

The camera then panned away as two flashes and bangs indicate the shooting of a gun. The big question is, whether Wilson Fisk is dead or not. Considering this marks D’Onofrio’s introduction into the MCU, it would be pretty harsh to take him out so quickly.

I don't think Kingpin is dead in the finale because Maya definitely shot him in the eye..

Instead, some fans online are theorizing that the show is following a comic book storyline in which Maya shot Wilson in revenge for having her father killed, but it merely left the crime boss injured and his eyesight impeded upon, which seems to be hinted at by the use of Wilson saying, “eye to eye.”

Considering Kingpin is a major antagonist to Spider-Man, and keeping D’Onofrio in the fray could make way for some fun exchanges between him and the friendly neighborhood spidey. Only time will tell for sure whether Kingpin will come out of the shooting alive, but with a solo Echo series revolving around Cox’s Maya, it seems like Wilson’s inclusion would be a strong possibility.

