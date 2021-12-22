‘NCIS’: Sneak Peek at the Team’s Investigation in January Return (VIDEO)

NCIS is kicking off 2022 with a case about espionage and that includes a foot chase through traffic.

In “Pledge of Allegiance,” airing on Monday, January 3, the team is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (guest star Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones. And as the sneak peeks CBS has released show, at least one of his coworkers has already declared him guilty — but Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) put him in his place.

In the first clip, Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll, who directed the episode) explains that they’ve initiated a manhunt for a high-priority target. That would be Nazar, who the Navy thinks is planning to sell that highly-classified tech — which controls surveillance drones — to one of their enemies. Exactly who, they don’t know yet.

See Also Our 30 Favorite Episodes of 'NCIS' With 19 seasons and over 420 episodes of Gibbs & Co., how do you choose the best ones?

Nazar is one of the people who has access to a digital master key that operates hundreds of those drones. But how did he steal that key, Tim McGee (Sean Murray) wonders, considering “Navy cybersecurity is bulletproof.” But Vance only cares about what he plans to do with it. Watch the video below for more:

In the second clip, Nazar’s coworker tells Torres and Knight that he heard him “talking foreign,” which to him is “a red flag.” See their perfect responses:

The final clip shows the team looking for and spotting Nazar, who takes off. As McGee, Torres, and Knight chase him, however, one of them runs into a car. Watch more below:

NCIS, Returns, Monday, January 3, 9/8c, CBS