Holiday ‘Fantasy Island,’ Peacock’s ‘Vigil,’ ‘Ghosts’ Fan Favorites, ‘Reno 911!’ Special

Rescheduled from Tuesday, Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot returns for a holiday special. Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones stars in Peacock’s Scottish import Vigil, a thriller set aboard a nuclear submarine. Fans pick their favorite episodes of CBS’ new comedy hit Ghosts for a prime-time marathon. A special edition of cult comedy Reno 911! sends the wacky deputies on a special mission.

FOX

Fantasy Island (2021)

Special 8/7c

What better place for wish fulfillment during the holidays than the island where dreams come true (though often with a life lesson). In a two-hour special edition of last summer’s better-than-you’d-expect reboot (pushed from Tuesday to Thursday by NFL rescheduling), Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) welcomes a doctor (Geri Nikole-Love) seeking her husband (Mackenzie Astin) who vanished a year ago, and then turns the tropical isle into a winter wonderland for a stressed CEO (Lindsey Kraft) who wants to experience her own version of a Hallmark movie. (Who doesn’t?) One of the fantasies conjures painful memories for Roarke in the form of her ex-fiancé (Eddie Cahill), but a Secret Santa gift from flirty pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez) could relieve some of the sting.

Vigil

Series Premiere

Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones stars as DCI Amy Silva in a thriller set aboard the HMS Vigil, a Trident nuclear submarine patrolling the Scotland coast. She comes aboard to investigate the death of a crew member that she deduces is more than the accidental overdose it appears. While the shipmates close ranks, Amy finds herself over her head in more ways than one.

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

We’ve grown awfully attached to the whimsical spirits in this delightful comedy (an adaptation of a British hit) in a short time. So much so that fans have voted for their favorite episodes to date from the first season, airing in a five-episode marathon. The choices include “Pete’s Wife,” in which perky scoutmaster Pete (Richie Moriarty) arranges for his widow to visit the mansion; “Vikng Funeral,” where Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) requests a traditional send-off when his bones are discovered on the property; “D&D” (one of my favorites), in which Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) gets closer to the ghosts he can’t see when they join him in a game of Dungeons & Dragons, with Sam (Rose McIver) reluctantly moderating; “Alberta’s Fan,” with the focus on Jazz Age siren Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), who’s over the moon when a superfan arrives to do research into his favorite singer; and the uproarious “Possession,” when the spirit of haughty Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) accidentally jumps into Jay’s body. All that’s missing is Marley’s ghost.

RENO 911!

Special

The episode you never knew you wanted to see so badly: The cult comedy about the misfit deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department is back, having aired for six hilarious seasons on Comedy Central (2003-09) before being briefly revived on the short-lived Quibi (and later the Roku Channel). In this special episode, the gang is on a mission to unearth the notorious Q (of QAnon infamy), which leads them first to a QAnon convention at sea, after which they find themselves stranded on the equally notorious (and late) Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

