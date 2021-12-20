‘Harry Potter’ Anniversary Special Teases Sweet Reunions in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max is delivering some magic this Monday morning as the full trailer for its upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

Premiering at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, HBO Max will begin streaming this retrospective on the Harry Potter film franchise as the cast and crew, including original movie director Chris Columbus. Together, they’ll travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

As teased in the trailer, below, the special make way for sweet reunions between the cast including a touching exchange between Radcliffe and his onscreen Godfather Gary Oldman who portrayed Sirius Black in the series. Meanwhile, onscreen foes Watson and Tom Felton have no hard feelings as they share an enthusiastic hug on set.

Helena Bonham Carter also shares some of her favorite moments including the time in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in which she played Hermione posing as Bellatrix Lestrange. Ralph Fiennes recalls the time when his family encouraged him to take on the role of Voldemort, and so much more.

But as Grint tells Radcliffe and Watson, “we’re family, we will always be part of each other’s lives,” you can’t help but feel the emotions that viewers will certainly be subject to once this special finally does arrive. Joining Radcliffe, Grint, Watson, Carter, Felton, Oldman, Fiennes, and Columbus in the special are Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Robbie Coltrane, and many more.

Don’t miss the special event, stream it on New Year’s Day on HBO Max, and in the meantime, get a first look by viewing the full trailer, below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Special Premiere, Saturday, January 1, 2022, HBO Max