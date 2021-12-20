Could ‘Hawkeye’ Crossover With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in the Finale?

[SPOILER ALERT: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Proceed with caution.]

One of the beauties of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is its connective tissue between titles which now includes Disney+‘s TV series such as Hawkeye.

As we head into the season finale of the show which has made way for several cameos and guest spots from characters originating from previous Marvel projects, we can’t help but wonder if there will be another on the horizon? After the reveal of Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Kingpin, a.k.a. Wilson Fisk, in the penultimate episode, it certainly feels as if anything is possible, considering his character was first introduced on the since-canceled Netflix Marvel series Daredevil.

But, what cameo could be next? We’re about to delve into major spoiler territory regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home and its possible connection to the Hawkeye finale, but if you prefer to be unspoiled, stop reading now. If you’re one of the individuals who contributed to the blockbuster’s box office success in its opening weekend, then you should already be properly spoiled.

[SPOILERS BELOW]

In the recently-released Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker’s final moment onscreen is him swinging over a Christmas-decorated Rockefeller Center in a homemade suit. And as viewers who have been tuned into Hawkeye‘s promos, it’s clear that the finale’s main action is about to go down at Rockefeller alongside its famous Christmas tree.

So, that has us wondering, will Spider-Man join the fray as Clint (Jeremy Renner), Kate (Hailee Steinfeld), Yelena (Florence Pugh), and more fight on the ice? While it seems less likely, anyone who would have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home would know that one of Hawkeye‘s pop culture inclusions, Rogers: The Musical, is also recognized in the movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon among others.

Then, of course, there’s always a chance that lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) could get involved considering his rival, Kingpin, is joining the mix for the finale. The attorney who is also known as Daredevil made his big-screen debut as Cox reprised his role in No Way Home.

With both Kingpin and Murdock at play in the MCU, there’s certainly a chance their paths will cross once again, but would it be as soon as in Hawkeye? Only time will tell for sure, but considering how connected all these stories seem to be, we’ve come to the conclusion that anything is possible.

Stay tuned and alert as Hawkeye‘s finale episode arrives on Disney+.

Hawkeye, Season Finale, Wednesday, December 22, Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home, In theaters now