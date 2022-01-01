‘Queens of Mystery’ Will Reveal the Truth About Matilda’s Mother’s Disappearance (VIDEO)

A wellness center and a modern-art gallery are among the locales that become crime scenes in Season 2 of this colorful mystery series, which plays like the love child of Midsomer Murders and Pushing Daisies.

As the bodies pile up in the English village of Wildemarsh, Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone (now played by Florence Hall, above) gets assistance from her three offbeat aunts (Julie Graham, Siobhan Redmond and Sarah Woodward), all crime writers who decipher clues like pros. Watch an exclusive sneak peek from Queens of Mystery about that wellness retreat above.

One mystery Matilda can’t seem to solve: What happened to her mum, who disappeared years ago. Creator Julian Unthank drops more hints in these six episodes and promises an answer is forthcoming—eventually.

“The truth will be revealed in the end,” he says. “But as an avid whodunit fan, the fun is always in how we get there.”

Queens of Mystery, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 10, Acorn TV