‘Archive 81’ Boss Calls the Twisty Netflix Drama a ‘Mystery Box Show’

VHS meets OMG in Archive 81, an eight-episode series about videotape archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who’s hired to restore a batch of damaged cassettes from 1994.

The story unfolds in different timelines: As Dan pieces together footage that reveals how missing documentarian Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) stumbled upon a bizarre cult more than 25 years ago, he’s also haunted by events from his own past that seem to be resurfacing in the present.

The characters’ shared connections (and who hired Dan in the first place) are just a few of the twists, which is why executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Vampire Diaries) describes the drama as “a mystery box show.”

Her clever combination of several genres — including suspense and supernatural — is sure to keep viewers guessing what’s fact or fiction until the end…and possibly even after.

Archive 81, Series Premiere, Friday, January 14, Netflix

