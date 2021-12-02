‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’: ABC Sets Premiere With Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik will put her Jeopardy!-hosting cap back on as she prepares to helm her first round of primetime episodes with ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship.

The tournament is set to debut Tuesday, February 8, and will play out over several days throughout the month. Unlike usual syndicated episodes, these installments will be delivered in hour-long segments rather than the half-hour gameplay format.

The Jeopardy! National College Championship is an all-new tournament in the game show’s long history which features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country. They’ll battle head-to-head for nine days of nail-biting competition.

It was previously announced that each winning student would walk away with a grand prize of $100,000, a perfect supplement for their academic dreams. It remains unclear if that prize has changed since the tournament’s initial formation which also included involvement with since-resigned executive producer Mike Richards.

Kicking off on February 8, the first week of gameplay will conclude on Friday, February 11. Things will pick back up on Tuesday, February 15, and continue through Friday, February 18. The final installment for the tournament will be broadcast Tuesday, February 22.

The tournament produced by Sony Pictures Television is executive produced by Michael Davies. This primetime event follows Bialik’s forthcoming role as host for Jeopardy!‘s first-ever Professors Tournament.

Stay tuned for details on participants and don’t forget to tune in for the first primetime Jeopardy! event since Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, a tournament that featured late host Alex Trebek along with notable champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter.

Jeopardy! National College Championship, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 8/7c, ABC