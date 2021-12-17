First Look: ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Is Ready to Drop the Gavel (PHOTO)

Court is about to be in session with Judge Steve Harvey.

Steve Harvey will be presiding over the new ABC series beginning on Tuesday, January 4, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the poster. It features Harvey and the quite appropriate tagline, “Gavel Drop.” Check it out in full below.

In this new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, real people with real-life conflicts will present their case in the multi-hyphenate’s courtroom. Those conflicts include family disputes, unpaid bets, and sour friendships. Harvey will be helped by Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, as he plays by his own rules and bases his courtroom on his own life experiences and common sense.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture,” Harvey said when the premiere date was announced. “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

Added Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, “His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.”

Judge Steve Harvey is executive produced by Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell. Myeshia Mizuno serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Judge Steve Harvey, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 8/7c, ABC