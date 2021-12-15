[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash “Armageddon” and Riverdale “Rivervale” events.]

To kick off their eighth and sixth seasons respectively, The Flash and Riverdale featured five-episode events, each warping reality in major ways for the main characters, culminating in returns to their normal worlds and teasing in a twist for their returns in March.

But which five-parter did you prefer? Which kept you interested even as you wondered how or if the stranger events would factor into the rest of the seasons? Read on for a quick recap of how each, then vote in our poll below.

The Flash “Armageddon”

With appearances from Arrowverse heroes and villains, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash contended with the alien Despero (Tony Curran), who was so certain that the hero would bring about the titular event. But as Barry learned along the way — and with a trip to 2031 — Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) messed with his life, killed Joe (Jesse L. Martin), created a Reverse Flashpoint, and changed the timeline. In the end, after fixing things (including bringing Joe back to life), Barry actually had to save his enemy (by taking away his speed) before contending with Despero.

But then the final scene of the event revealed that Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) future kids somehow end up in a photo — which includes Joe and his former partner, the late Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) — of the CCPD’s New Year’s Eve party from 2014. And as the promo (below) shows, the timeline’s in flux and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher) are trying to fix it. What caused that to happen? Is it Thawne, somehow seeking revenge without his speed and, last Team Flash knew, locked up in ARGUS? Is Despero somehow involved?



Riverdale “Rivervale”

Meanwhile, the characters of Riverdale were somehow in a shadow town for five episodes, an event that kicked off with everyone sacrificing Archie (KJ Apa) and ended with him the big bad, hoping that, since the dead come back, his father would, too. As Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learned in the fifth episode (the series’ 100th), Rivervale and Riverdale are actually parallel universes. With multiple Jugheads (including one living in a bunker, powering Rivervale with his writing), both were able to continue to exist.

But in the hour’s final moments, back in Riverdale, picking up where the Season 5 finale left off, Betty (Lili Reinhart) was warned of the bomb under Archie’s bed. Jughead was in the garage when the bomb went off. We’ll have to wait to see how those three are affected by the bomb — and what’s going on with Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) curse, as teased in the promo below. Plus, with Rivervale still in existence, will those in Riverdale become aware of it?



So which event did you like the most? Vote in our poll below.

Riverdale, Season 6 Return, Sunday, March 6, 2022, 8/7c, The CW

The Flash, Season 8 Return, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 8/7c, The CW